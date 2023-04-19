Deere supports new documentary film ‘Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat’

Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
John Deere, Moline, Illinois, and the National Volunteer Fire Council have joined forces to support the new documentary film “Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat.”
The film highlights diverse stories of rural volunteer firefighters from across the country and paints a portrait of these brave individuals who serve their communities. The film will soon be released nationally, and producers hope those who watch it will be inspired to sign up to be volunteer firefighters through the NVFC’s “Make Me a Firefighter” campaign.
Of the 1.1 million firefighters in the U.S. today, more than 700,000 are volunteers who provide a vital service to rural communities across the country. These volunteers answer the call and are among the first responders to arrive on the scene of grain bin and other structure fires, brush fires, vehicle accidents, hazardous chemical spills and other accidents.
Many volunteers are farmers, ranchers, contractors, loggers, John Deere employees or John Deere dealership employees. Nate Clark, global director for corporate social responsibility at John Deere and president of the John Deere Foundation, said John Deere employees recorded more than 13,000 hours in 2022 volunteering as firefighter and emergency responders.
“John Deere and our employees recognize the importance of volunteer firefighters and emergency responders in communities across the country,” Clark said. “Some of the individuals featured in the film are John Deere customers and many John Deere dealers provided financial support for the film’s distribution. All John Deere dealers will be able to use the film free of charge to help local recruitment efforts of volunteer firefighters.”
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.