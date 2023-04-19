Deere supports new documentary film ‘Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat’

Of the 1.1 million firefighters in the United States today, more than 700,000 are volunteers who provide a vital service to rural communities across the country. (Courtesy photo.)

John Deere, Moline, Illinois, and the National Volunteer Fire Council have joined forces to support the new documentary film “Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat.” 

The film highlights diverse stories of rural volunteer firefighters from across the country and paints a portrait of these brave individuals who serve their communities. The film will soon be released nationally, and producers hope those who watch it will be inspired to sign up to be volunteer firefighters through the NVFC’s “Make Me a Firefighter” campaign. 

