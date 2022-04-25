John Deere was recently presented with eight 2022 AE50 Awards for outstanding innovations that improve production agriculture. Each year the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers recognize the 50 most innovative product-engineering designs in the food and agriculture industry with AE50 Awards, as chosen by international engineering experts.
Winning products are recognized for their role in bringing advanced technology to the marketplace. These engineering developments help farmers, and food processors, increase efficiency, enhance quality, improve safety, and increase profitability. This year John Deere received 2022 AE50 Awards for the following innovations:
• See & Spray select;
• MY22 9 series tractors;
• Integrated ExactRate liquid fertilizer system;
• 1775NT planter;
• Quick Change blades for ProSeries openers;
• HDF hinged frame flexible cutterbar draper;
• W200 series self-propelled windrowers and platforms; and
• C770 cotton harvesters.
“AE50 Awards reaffirm the innovative spirit of John Deere employees around the world. Innovation is in our DNA and one of our most important core values. No other company in agriculture invests more time, money and energy into research and development than John Deere,” said Joel Dawson, manager, production and precision ag for John Deere. “Our engineers take great pride in creating amazing new technology and products that benefit our customers and help them meet the world’s growing need for food, fuel, shelter and infrastructure in the most productive and sustainable ways possible.”
Detailed information the products can be found on JohnDeere.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.