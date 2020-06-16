John Deere has added two new models of X series combines to its 2021 harvesting lineup to help large-scale farmers thresh, separate and clean more bushels per hour or harvest more acres per day, even under changing conditions, without risking grain loss or quality. The new X9 1000 and X9 1100 combines represent the next level of John Deere harvesting performance and bolster a lineup that includes field-proven S series combines.
The X9 1100 can harvest up to 30 acres of tough, high-yielding wheat per hour and harvest up to 7,200 bushels per hour in high-yielding corn.
“As conditions change, an X9 combine can make automatic adjustments for the operator so it consistently operates at peak levels,” said Matt Badding, harvesting product manager for John Deere. “For example, in the morning, straw can be damp and make threshing and separating tough. By midday, the moisture evaporates and harvesting conditions improve. In the past, these changes required operators to adjust combine settings to help the machine compensate. Now, the adjustments are made automatically.”
X series combines feature a wide feeder house, dual separator, and the industry’s largest cleaning shoe, that work together to improve crop flow and increase harvesting capacity. “At the heart of the new combine is the X series dual separator with the largest threshing and separation areas Deere has ever offered. Crop in the XDS is threshed and separated during nine revolutions, resulting in less grain loss and increased harvesting capacity,” Badding said.
The 75-square-foot Dyna-Flo XL cleaning shoe has 36% more cleaning area than the S790. “It can harvest thin dry crop, thick wet crop and everything in between, putting more high-quality grain in the tank pass after pass. Even if conditions change, grain quality remains high,” Badding said.
During harvest, highly fuel-efficient X series combines can run up to 14 hours without refueling. An all-new John Deere PowerTech 13.6L engine works with a robust belt-drive system and updated ProDrive XL transmission to improve fuel efficiency. “Compared to the S790, the X9 1100 uses up to 20% less fuel per bushel harvested to help keep harvesting costs low,” Badding said.
X series combines are available with integrated precision ag technologies that collect important machine and yield data while helping to improve harvesting results. These combines come with an integrated StarFire 6000 receiver, which requires no calibration of the terrain compensation module and is more accurate than previous models. Coupled with new guidance system enhancements, the new receiver boots up and acquires the GPS signal quicker, so the combine can start running with improved accuracy in less time.
JDLink is standard on both models and comes with five years of service. This enables machine-to-machine communication and makes it easy for the owner to share agronomic and machine-performance information. With John Deere Connected Support owners get unmatched dealer service through Expert Alert—an industry exclusive—plus remote support capabilities.
Three technology packages are available for the X series including select, premium and ultimate. Select includes the StarFire 6000 integrated receiver, Generation 4 4600 display, Harvest Smart, Interactive Combine Adjustment and is Connect Mobile ready.
Premium builds on the select package and include active terrain adjustment and the premium 3.0 activation with AutoTrac RowSense, Section Control and In-Field Data Sharing.
Everything in the select and premium packages are included in the ultimate along with automation 3.0 activation with Generation 4 Machine Sync and the Combine Advisor Technology package with ActiveVision Camera technology and Auto Maintain. All X series combines can connect to the John Deere Operations Center, a cloud-based, central location where farmers can electronically share machine or operational information with trusted partners and advisors.
Inside the spacious, restyled X series cab is more storage space, more USB ports and better connectivity than its predecessor. For an automotive-like experience, an optional touchscreen satellite radio can be added that’s smart-phone ready so operators can use voice commands or integrated controls to get directions, make calls, listen to music, or send and receive messages.
Three comfort and convenience cab packages are available including select, premium or ultimate. The ultimate includes a new heated, ventilated massaging seat that swivels 16 degrees right or left for improved operator visibility and all-day comfort. A signature edition is also available and includes the highest levels of comfort, lighting and technology packages Deere offers.
Customers who purchase new X series or S series combines can provide additional protection for their machines with John Deere Protect Extended Service Plans. These plans include options to lock in operating costs and maximize uptime during harvest through annual expert inspections, regular maintenance, 24-hour Uptime Assurance and Wear Parts Coverage.
X Series Combines are available on wheels or tracks. The X9 1000 grain tank can hold up to 420 bushels and the X9 1100 holds up to 460 bushels of grain. Folding unloading augers with adjustable spout are available for the X series in 26, 28.5 or 31-foot lengths.
John Deere will start taking orders for X series combines later this summer. For more details visit a dealer or visit JohnDeere.com.
