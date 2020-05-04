The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider recommendations for 2020 deer, antelope and elk hunting seasons when it meets May 8 in Lincoln. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. CDT at Game and Parks headquarters, 2200 N. 33rd St.
A public hearing is scheduled at 9:15 a.m. for proposed amendments to Commission orders pertaining to season dates, bag limits, permit quantities and areas open for deer, antelope and elk hunting. While all interested persons may attend and testify orally at the public hearing, they are strongly encouraged to submit written testimony to big game program manager Luke Meduna at luke.meduna@nebraska.gov, prior to the public hearing in order to protect public health and assist in compliance with restrictions on public gatherings.
