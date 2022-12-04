November once again offered out of the norm weather. While some were socked in with the cold for an abnormally long period, others experienced record warmth. Some spots experienced both in the past month.
McAllen, Texas, was one area to experience the warmth the month had to offer as residents had a stretch of highs in the 90s from Nov. 6 to 11.
By Nov. 11, the chill had reached Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, allowing snow to fall there. The following week record cold lows were noted in Russell and Garden City, Kansas, along with Midland, Texas, (at 9, 13 and 24 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively).
The U.S. Department of Agriculture noted that a prolonged cold period and lack of precipitation led to continued stress on winter wheat, rangeland and pastures late in November.
Specific sea surface temperatures and atmospheric conditions mostly reflect an ongoing La Niña. Forecasts point toward a continued La Niña through February following with a possible transition to ENSO-Neutral.
Into December, below average precipitation is for days for the southern Plains into Kansas.
For temperatures the next month, those will likely average above the monthly norm for Texas.
Texas keeps that probability for above average temperatures through February.
The next three months keep precipitation below normal for the southern Plains and that possibility stretches into the western half of Kansas and far southern Nebraska.
Drought continues from most of the southern Pains stretching into the northern Plains and the impacts were felt from forage and restrictions on water usage to fires.
Several rivers including the Platte River in Nebraska to the Missouri River in Nebraska to Missouri experienced low water levels for a time this fall. Burn bans were issued across parts of Oklahoma during the fall season too. The bad news looking ahead is widespread drought will still be an issue for most of Texas up through Nebraska.
I’m always keeping an eye to the sky, so stay tuned for next month’s update.
Editor’s note: Regina Bird grew up on a farm near Belleville, Kansas. The views from the farm helped spur her interest in weather. Following high school, she went on to get a bachelor’s degree in meteorology from the University of Kansas. She currently works as a meteorologist for NTV and KFXL in central Nebraska. Follow her on Twitter: @ReginaBirdWX
