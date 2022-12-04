Regina Bird.jpg

November once again offered out of the norm weather. While some were socked in with the cold for an abnormally long period, others experienced record warmth. Some spots experienced both in the past month.

McAllen, Texas, was one area to experience the warmth the month had to offer as residents had a stretch of highs in the 90s from Nov. 6 to 11.

