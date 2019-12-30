Decades past give insight into the future

Sometimes you have to look back to where you have been to see where you’re going. In this last issue of 2019, I looked back at the previous seven decades to see what we reported on and shared with our readers.
High Plains Journal published its first full edition Jan. 6, 1949. Records indicate the publication began in some form or fashion in 1883 under a different name. Those included The Dodge City Democrat, the Journal-Democrat and the Dodge City Kansas Journal. Slowly the Journal transitioned from a local weekly newspaper with agricultural news to a full agricultural publication covering the High Plains states with multiple editions. More information on the publications history can be found at www.hpj.com/hpj65.
News is news and while the format has evolved through the years, the High Plains Journal strives to bring farmers and ranchers the news they want in a timely manner. In this compilation of news across the decades, take a peek as to what was going on during that time period by what was reported in selected issues of the Journal. Hopefully the stories will give a glimpse into what was important to farmers and ranchers in that decade and maybe see if producers still do things the same way today.
1950
News
In the Jan. 12, 1950 issue, a front page story, Announce Plans for Expansion Sorghum Plant at Dodge City, gave details of an expansion planned by Dodge City Industries. The story reads, “The proposed expansion is a culmination of research started in 1937 at Kansas State College. Research has been carried on continuously by the college since that date with the assistance of the Kansas Industrial Development Commission.”
Later in the story, authors call the grain sorghum plant “definitely an agricultural venture. The southwest area has been limited in its outlets for agricultural products. The firm has seen the need for improving this situation, and has proceeded to do so with their plant and research. Farmers long have felt the need for plants.” Uses for grain sorghum listed in the article include adhesives, grits for dog food, whole and flake grits for brewers, tapioca substitutes, modified flour for drilling mud and various starches.
Classified ad
In the section called “the Classified Sale Barn” ads could be placed for 4 cents per word, per issue and go to more than 11,000 homes. In one ad, the price for a brand new 1950 Oliver combine with head and steering was $2,995. A brand new 900 model Oliver was $4,400.
Sale barn
The McKinley-Winter Livestock Commission Company, Inc., ad in the Feb. 2, 1950 issue, reported receipts totaled 3,134 head of cattle sold that week. Good Hereford steer calves sold $25 to $27.50, lightweights to $29, medium kind and good shorthorns $21 to $23. Good heifer calves $23 to $25.
Other stories included
Other story titles in selected issues in 1950 included: Wheat meetings held in western Kansas; Annual feed event will be held soon; Dodge Jaycees into hot rod contest; Ford County Soil Conservation District prepares to seed grasses this spring; Jan. 31 deadline for price support; Coon Creek leaders attend 4-H school; Farmers may claim income tax refunds; and Meade farmers honored with awards at Kiwanis Soil Conservation gathering.
1960
News
In the first issue of the Journal for 1960, writer Lou Houser interviewed a Jetmore, Kansas, FFA member who plans to stay on the farm. “Every day young people are leaving the farm to seek greener pastures in the cities, but here’s a young man who has definite plans to stay with the land for his living. He is Norman Bamberger, 16, a junior in vocational agriculture at Hodgeman County Community High School in Jetmore. His ambition is to be a combination farmer and stockman. At present his projects include beef cattle, hogs and wheat. After graduating from high school, he plans to add a fall-lambing sheep operation, but is undecided as to attending college.”
Classified ad
In the Jan. 7, 1960 classified section, McCoy-Skaggs Co., was offering a 1957 Ford F-100 tu-tone yellow and white finish. Deluxe cab, V-8 engine with overdrive transmission, radio, heater. A-1 condition throughout. $1,435. In 1960 it cost 12 cents per word for one issue to run a classified ad.
Sale barn
In the Feb. 18, 1960, edition of the Journal, McKinley-Winter Livestock Commission, Inc., sold 3,501 head of cattle according to their back page ad. In the same issue, the sale barn also was featured on the front page with a story, “Stockman marks quarter century of service,” detailing the first 25 years of the auction. Ted McKinley and Karl Winter started the auction.
Other stories included
Other story titles in selected Journals from 1960 included: State forecasts a 1960 wheat crop of 196 million bushels as of Dec. 1 outlook; Rush farmer believes in staying modern; Kansan to western Europe for survey of wheat market development projects; Great Plains group to meet in Nebraska; Hay or straw can be effective mulch on fields for stopping wind erosion; Hodgeman County farmer is named 1959 champion of irrigated hybrid sorghums; and Corn under support much higher in 1959.
1970
News
In the Jan. 26, 1970, issue, the front page featured John Schartz and his sons on their farm in Gray County, Kansas, near Cimarron. The story by Tom Franks featured the trio in a piece titled, “Irrigation systems put to test.” The story detailed what they were doing on their farm and how the technology was benefitting them. “The blanket question of irrigation systems paying still rests uncertain in the minds of some farmers who watch with keen interest such operations as the John Schartz & Sons farm near Cimarron, Kans., to see if the five systems they maintain are giving a just return for investment.” Later in the story, the eldest Schartz said he tried winter irrigation in 1967, but felt “it didn’t pay.” “I believe sprinkler irrigation is best for sandy soil,” Schartz said.
Classified ad
In a classified listing in the Livestock for Sale section, there was a notice of a complete dairy dispersal sale at the Plainville Sale Barn in Plainville, Kansas. Don Barth, owner, was offering 70 head of Holsteins. Twenty-six were milking, nine just fresh and 14 heavy springers. He called them “Choice, big frame, large cows.”
Sale barn
The Dodge City Livestock Commission Company, Inc., sold 647 hogs in their sale that was included in the Jan. 5, 1970, Journal. Topping the sale were five mixed hogs, weighing 232 pounds average, bringing $27.
Other stories included
Other story titles in selected Journals from 1970 included: Kansas Livestock Association meeting marks 75th anniversary; 13,000 at NFO national meet; Force of 38 judges named for National Western; Brahman bull sells for record $56,000; A look into 1970 emphasizes the need to tell the true story of agriculture to the non-farm population; Homemaker days set at K-State; Bill package includes requirement of registering for rural Kansans; and More convenience foods, better handling from harvest predicted.
1980
News
The cover story for the Nov. 17, 1980 issue of the Journal featured, Diamond 8 Ranch—Lew and Jean Reese and foreman Garry Teahon in Dundy County, Nebraska. “Crossbreeding plan is paying off” written by Bob Keating, detailed how the group was trying to continually upgrade their cattle program by using top-notch purebred bulls and selection of hardy crossbred heifers. He wrote, “Lew Reese likes the 4-H motto, 'To Make the Best Better,” and he says that’s what all cattlemen should be trying to do. Reese made some big changes in his herd during the 1970s, and he feels those changes have put him on the right track for turning out top-quality beef in the years ahead.”
Classified ad
In the Business Opportunity listings of the Nov. 17, 1980 issue classified section, the Studio De Lari Building was offered for sale. It included the Wax Museum next to Boot Hill tourist attraction.
Sale barn
In the McKinley-Winter Livestock Commission Company, Inc., ad in the Jan. 21, 1980 issue of the Journal, they reported 10,136 head sold for the week. The top end of the steer calves topped $109 for 264 pounds, while the heifers reached $86 for 397 at the Dodge City, Kansas, sale for that week.
Other stories included
Other story titles in selected Journals from 1980 included: Organic farming future predicted by economist; Ram disease to be discussed; Suit is not supported by national association; Chicago trade board adds cotton trading; Transportation officials report problem areas; Dairy runs on good feed supply; Embargo effect could result in $7 billion trade loss; Ground sprayers used for sagebrush range; Indemnity promised by Askew for sales; Door of trade is open between China and U.S.; NAWG takes action to protect wheat prices; and Predicted recession fails to materialize in Kansas.
1990
News
On the cover of the Jan. 15, 1990, issue features a story by Diane James detailing what Scott City, Kansas, producer Gene Hess was doing with his cattle. In the story, “High moisture milo cuts costs,” Hess shares his thoughts. “Hess pays the producers for their feed on a monthly basis. They receive a payment for 10 percent of their crop each month for 10 months. This allows Hess to spread the yard’s feed cost out through the year. The Scott County farmer-feeder begins taking in high-moisture corn in late September. High-moisture milo will arrive shortly after the corn harvest is concluded. Hess estimates they put up about 110,000 of wet corn and milo for feed last fall.”
Later in the story, Hess said feeding high-moisture milo isn’t for everyone. At the time he was the only feeder in Scott County doing it. “I can see why feeding high-moisture milo would not be cost-efficient in a large, commercial operation. The large yards would have to take in a lot more milo to meet their requirements. I don’t think they could justify what this would cost them in additional time, labor and equipment,” Hess said.
Classified ad
In the classified Machinery for sale section, there was a listing for a 1987 John Deere 4450 MFWD, 408 hours for $56,900 at Kiester Implement.
Sale barn
In the Jan. 8, 1990 issue of the Journal, the Syracuse Sales Co., Inc., sold 1,612 head at their Dec. 29, 1989 sale. The top seller for the steer calves reached $99 for 382 pounds, while the top heifer was 234 pounds average for $101. The feeder steers reached $89.40 for 691 pounds.
Other stories included
Other story titles in selected Journals from 1990 included: NAWG convention is Jan. 10-13; Soybean farmers are seeking EC action regarding subsidies; Biodegradable plastic is not menace as claimed; Food prices are not high, farm spokesman insist; Meat production matches the 1988 level; Soybeans have an identity problem; Wheat standard remarks sought; Wheat market value high despite low market share; “Golden age of Agriculture” wasn’t that great for women; Groups come to grips with environmental issues; and Beef is part of athletes’ diet, nutritionist says.
2000
News
Holly Martin wrote the cover story for the June 5, 2000, issue of the Journal about a California dairyman who relocated to Oklahoma. In her story, “Good situation draws dairyman to Oklahoma,” She spoke with Brad Machado about why he and his family made the change from Merced County, California, to Tillman County, Oklahoma. “Merced County is the second largest dairy county in California,” Machado said. “There are 300,000 cows in the county. There only are 90,000 cows in the whole state of Oklahoma.”
He was hoping to take advantage of higher milk prices and lower feed costs; in turn Fredrick was able to have an additional market for crops and dollars traveling through the community. He told Martin, “We provide 22 jobs to the area. I saw a figure that said any money we spend in the community will turn over seven times,” Machado said. He tried to do all his business locally as the dairy has supported local feed suppliers, implement dealers, parts and hardware stores, lumber yard and even the local discount and grocery stores.
Sale barn
In the Winter Livestock ad for the week ending March 1, 2000, they reported 11,690 receipts. There wasn’t much of a test for the calf market, but it was active, according to the ad. The top selling steer was 475 pounds and sold for $115. In the yearling and feeder heifers, the top belonged to a 602-pound heifer who sold for $87.50.
Other stories included
Other story titles in selected Journals from 2000 included: Grain cleaning initiative beneficial in Latin American market; Roberts sees Veneman’s confirmation sail by; EU trusts U.S. president-elect Bush, praises Clinton; Farmer stores 30 acre feet of insurance; WTO rejects U.S. appeal on trade tax breaks; Australian crop area seen down slightly in medium term; USDA wants EPA to clarify runoff rules; Yearling outfit uses management to change calves to feeders; Role of growth implants should be weighted into marketing equations, says specialist; Holt and Sons honored as historic Angus herd; and Researchers team with breed associations on new ultrasound technologies.
2010
News
A story by Jennifer M. Latzke on the cover of the Jan. 18, 2010, Journal looked at the science behind atrazine. In her story titled, “Scientific evidence is at the heart of the atrazine debate,” she gave a brief history of how atrazine got a foothold. She wrote, “In the 1950s scientists from a small chemical company discovered a class of herbicides—called triazines—that effectively controlled a list of broadleaf weeds that had plagued farmers for years. In 1958, that company, which would later be known as Syngenta, registered atrazine. Today, more than 45 pre-mix products contain atrazine, and it is used in more than 60 countries around the world as a critical component in conservation tillage systems.” In 2009 and into 2010, even despite 50 years of research and “economical importance of this product,” EPA held advisory panels reviewing the safety of atrazine.
Sale barn
In the Pratt Livestock ad in the Nov. 1, 2010, issue, they reported 3,233 total receipts for the week. The highest selling steer calves in their special calf sale reached $151.50 for 366 pound calves. The high selling heifer calves in the same sale were 377 pounds average and brought $121.50.
Other stories included
Other story titles in selected Journals from 2010 included: U.S. sharpens rules for organic milk, meat; Cattle vaccines may cut risk, but who pays?; Soybean checkoff supports biodiesel industry; Prescribed burn workshop set for March 2; Crop rotation is vital to no-till success; and Corn Stalk Grazing Calculator available online.
If anything, the past seven decades have shown how production agriculture has changed and how technology has been integrated into it. Yet many of the principles of developing and finding markets remains at the core of what farmers and ranchers do. The future is likely to carry similar themes and we will be there to cover it.
Kylene Scott can be reached at 620-227-1804 or kscott@hpj.com.
