World Soil Day, Dec. 5, is the United Nations observance that celebrates healthy soils for a food-secure future. This years' campaign, "Keep soil alive, Protect soil biodiversity," urges people to focus on the workers belowground—from tiny bacteria to agile millipedes and slimy earthworms—all of which contribute to processes that are indispensable to life on Earth.
These days biodiversity loss is a worry—and soil is also affected. Soil is home to more than 1/4 of our planet's biodiversity. Yet, only 1% of this universe. There are more living creatures in a single teaspoon of healthy soil than there are people on Earth.
Soil organisms are responsible for many critical ecosystem processes, on which humans depend, from supporting plant growth to storing carbon and being a vast reservoir for pharmaceuticals. But soil biodiversity is under pressure! Unsustainable soil management affects life below ground. Take action to protect soil biodiversity by digging in with us.
Soil Health U is set for Jan. 21 and 22. Visit https://soilhealthu.net for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.