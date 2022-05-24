BN DCCC career expo.jpg

Marvin Piedra (left), a Dodge City freshman, visits with Thanh Huynh of Central Plains Equipment LLC. (Photo by Lance Ziesch.)

Dodge City Community College Tech hosted a Career Fair in Dodge City, Kansas. At the event, representatives from seven area employers were on hand to discuss career paths with DC3 tech students. Businesses participating in the fair included American Implement, Central Plains Equipment LLC, KanEquip Inc., Lewis Automotive Group, Seaboard Foods, Trivista Companies, and Truck Center Companies.

