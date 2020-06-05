After advisement from Pettis County and state fair officials, Missouri Cattlemen's Association leadership has made the decision to change the dates for the 2020 Cattlemen's Steak Fry originally scheduled for June 13. It has been decided to host the event on July 11 at the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia at 5 p.m. in the Agriculture Building. Members are encouraged to participate in the activities that evening, including a KC Strip dinner as well as various raffles and a live-auction taking place in support of the MCA PAC. More information about the Cattlemen's Steak Fry can be found by visiting www.mocattle.org/policy/pac-steak-fry.
