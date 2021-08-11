Danuser, Fulton, Missouri, has introduced a new mounting system to make its EP Auger compatible for mini skid steers. The auger features a planetary gear drive that is up to 42% stronger than the competition, with greater torque for drilling through hard-compacted surfaces.
Models range from 6 to 35 gallons per minute and from 1,500 to 3,500 pounds per square inch. Other features include: The mount utilizes the same EP unit with the housing (no need to stock a special unit); swings from a knuckle to allow left-to-right, forward-to-back leveling; most vehicles with 72 inches or greater hinge pin height may use standard 4-foot-length augers. Hinge pin heights 71 inches or shorter require 3-foot-length augers, maximum. Mounts are also available for front-end loaders, backhoes, excavators and other skid steer models.
For more information, see a dealer or visit www.Danuser.com.
