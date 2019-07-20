Danuser, Fulton, Missouri, is introducing an enhanced model of its Mega Mixer material handling bucket designed to mix, scoop and dispense a wide variety of materials ranging from livestock feed to bag-mix concrete. New and improved features include an easy-to-operate discharge end, 8-inch diameter with 8-inch pitch steel auger for faster mixing and dispensing and a 22.8-cubic inch motor for improved torque, capable of dispensing 3/4 yard of material in 26 seconds for up to 1-inch diameter rock. Mounts on both sides allow the operator to dispense on either the right or left side of the host vehicle to better meet each project’s specific needs. The Mega Mixer includes pin holders, easy-to-read yardage markers and two 2-foot multi-link chutes that store conveniently on the bucket. Additional accessories include 24-inch and 36-inch chutes, a toolless hopper extension and a funnel with 6-inch hose adapter. A closable discharge end limits spilling and allows for faster material mixing. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.danuser.com.
