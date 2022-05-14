The FBI’s April 20 warning was chilling: Ransomware actors may be more likely to attack agricultural cooperatives during critical planting and harvesting seasons. Their goal? To disrupt operations, cause financial losses and negatively impact the food supply chain.
The bureau noted that six ag co-ops had already faced ransomware attacks during the fall 2021 harvest and two in early 2022.
You might have brushed off the threat, thinking your farm or ranch isn’t big enough for a ransomware attack, that cybercriminals seek bigger, more lucrative targets.
But cyber threats take many forms. Hackers will attempt to penetrate and steal from any size of business. You can be sure that someone, somewhere is out to steal your data or even your identity, whether it’s through your on-farm business system, your smartphone or your home computer.
Remember, anything attached to the internet is vulnerable to a cyberattack. It’s not just your own activity but everybody else’s on your network that can be exposed to risk. Here’s another reality: If you’ve participated in a farm or government program, your information—including your Social Security or taxpayer ID number—is out there.
How the bad guys do it
Cyber criminals often start with phishing attacks, according to Verizon. Attackers use email, social media or other apps to send messages that appear legitimate but contain links or malicious attachments. The attacker’s goal is to get you, a family member or an employee to click on the fake link or attachment and either provide login credentials to sensitive information or execute harmful code.
Another cyber security weakness is unpatched software that opens the door for attackers to exploit known security bugs on your systems that lack the proper patch. Cybercriminals typically perform probes on your network to detect unpatched systems so they can launch an attack.
Weak passwords, compromised credentials and poor encryption can also allow the bad guys to gain unauthorized access to your systems.
Yes, some cybercrime leads to the multi-million-dollar ransomware attacks that have hit bigger companies. But online hackers also will attempt to infiltrate your system to steal intellectual property, sensitive records or other data. And anyone can be vulnerable to identity theft, where clever thieves look for ways to steal your personal information so they can take over or open new accounts, file fake tax returns, rent or buy properties or do other criminal things in your name.
Protect yourself
Whatever the size of your business, make sure you implement an ongoing prevention plan, along with detection strategies, so if a security breach occurs, you can act quickly to identify it and minimize potential losses.
You can find recommendations on the FBI’s website, www.fbi.gov, and many other sites to mitigate and protect against ransomware and other cyberattacks. The bureau also urges people to call one of its offices if you see something suspicious or experience issues and problems.
Here are some basic measures to protect against cyberattacks:
1. Don’t click on a link when you don’t know where it’s taking you.
2. Use very strong passwords and change them several times a year. That applies to your computer, social media accounts and even home devices like your thermostat and Alexa.
3. Use a two-factor authentication process.
4. Implement patching and updating software as soon as they’re released.
5. Install and regularly update anti-virus and anti-malware software on all hosts.
6. Only use secure networks and avoid using public Wi-Fi networks. Consider installing and using a virtual private network, or VPN.
7. Look into an identity-theft protection program or vendor. These programs will monitor your accounts and look for threats. If your credit card or banking account should be compromised, it can be very time-consuming and frustrating to cancel your credit cards and prove you are who you say you are. These services will work with you to resolve the issue.
8. As a company, the best thing you can do to limit the risk of cyberattacks is to hire a cybersecurity staff. At the very least, find a vendor or expert you trust who is trained to identify and fix security risks.
9. Invest in training for your employees to heighten their focus on cybersecurity awareness.
“Today’s cyber threats are more pervasive, hit a wider variety of victims and carry the potential for greater damage than ever before,” FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Domestic Security Alliance Council on April 27.
Make sure you’re doing all you can to protect yourself from a crime that can wreak havoc on your business and cause devastating financial losses.
Editor’s note: Maxson Irsik, a certified public accountant, advises owners of professionally managed agribusinesses and family-owned ranches on ways to achieve their goals. Whether an owner’s goal is to expand and grow the business, discover and leverage core competencies, or protect the current owners’ legacy through careful structuring and estate planning, Max applies his experience working on and running his own family’s farm to find innovative ways to make it a reality. Contact him at max.irsik@kcoe.com.
