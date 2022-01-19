Residents of Seward and surrounding counties will soon have better internet infrastructure and speed upgrades thanks to IdeaTek Telcom’s recent expansion.
IdeaTek, Buhler, Kansas, has announced this week that it acquired wireless internet provider SWKO, Inc., based in Liberal, Kansas. In the coming months, IdeaTek will begin an extensive upgrade to SWKO’s wireless towers and infrastructure—which will bring faster, more reliable service to southwest Kansas homes, businesses, educational facilities and enterprises.
The acquisition furthers the company’s mission of providing internet freedom for Kansas communities, said Daniel Friesen, IdeaTek’s co-founder and chief innovation officer.
“We believe all Kansans should have affordable and reliable internet access no matter where they live,” he said. “We will begin working immediately to upgrade and expand the SWKO network so that customers will be able to access lightning-fast internet by the end of 2021.”
IdeaTek’s wireless product, AirLight, delivers speeds of up to 100 Mbps. It was developed as a solution for remote areas. However, IdeaTek’s ultimate goal is to connect every home in Kansas with high-speed, affordable fiber-optic internet.
Investment in fiber is a scalable solution for Kansas’ future growth, Friesen said. “Our mission is not to build to the minimum standards of today, we want to build for the future.”
IdeaTek was founded by Friesen and four high school friends in 1999. Today, the company employs over 120 Kansans and is continuing to grow. The team is dedicated to the mission of connecting underserved communities with affordable high-speed internet.
To date, IdeaTek has deployed more than 3,600 miles of fiber—plus built more than 70 fixed wireless towers—serving customers in 50 Kansas communities. The acquisition adds more than a dozen new towers—from the Kansas border to Fowler.
