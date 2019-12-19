Colorado State University is offering 1 commercial pesticide applicator credit in Right of Way Weed Control. Weed control strategies regarding both broadleaf and grass issues will be taught at this session. Typical broadleaf issues include kochia, goathead, pigweed, and field bindweed as well as various thistles, which include Musk, Canada, and others. In addition, grass weed control will be addressed with not only sandbur but other grass invaders as well.
Speaking at this meeting will be Colorado State University’s Shannon Clark, a post-doctoral researcher located in the Bioagricultural Sciences and Pest Management Department at Colorado State University. Clark’s expertise includes weed control in non-cropping areas.
This program will be held on Jan. 16, 2020, at the Washington County Extension office (181 Birch St., Akron, Co). The one hour program will begin at 1:30 p.m. Cost is $30. Register online at https://goldenplains.extension.colostate.edu and click on the commercial pesticide applicator button, or contact the Colorado State University Extension office in Burlington at 719-346-5571. To ensure adequate space for everyone, pre-registration at this location is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.