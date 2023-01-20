Letter

December drove home a harsh reality to many people all across the nation. When the weather gets nasty it can get be downright miserable just about everywhere. The snow cyclone bomb Elliot, stretched from the Mountain West to the East Coast and down into the Gulf Coast states. While a storm this size is rare, they are becoming more frequent. Adverse weather is a variable which all farmers and ranchers know they will have to account for.

Montana and Northern Idaho were the first ones to face Elliot. It brought temperatures lower than minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit. I spoke with one farmer about 10 miles south of the Canadian border and he said it had not gotten above 30 below zero for quite a few days. Of course the storm continued to move east and south. During the second half of December, I spoke with several farmers around the country. It did not matter if farmers were in Kansas, southern Indiana, Wisconsin or upstate New York; everyone faced adverse conditions. It even got below freezing in Jackson, Mississippi.

