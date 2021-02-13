During the Donald Trump administration, the agricultural industry was singled out as essential as a matter of national security to keep the country fed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today, with vaccines starting to become more available, the question is when will farmers and ranchers and their families and employees be able to get a shot in the arm?
Kansas, for example, does not have a specific COVID-19 vaccination phase for farmers and ranchers. They are individually subject to the state’s phases, according to a spokeswoman from Sen. Jerry Moran’s office. About 233,000 have been vaccinated in the Sunflower State, according to figures provided by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The answer for vaccination starts with patience as federal, state and local officials note the limitations in availability and distribution.
In Ford County, Kansas, the COVID-19 vaccination is subject to the phases designated by the state, according to a local official. Currently the health department is vaccinating those who were unable to get vaccinated in Phase 1 and those persons 65 years and older. Future inoculations are contingent upon vaccine supply. In this county, people who have questions regarding COVID-19 vaccinations and/or eligibility are urged to call the health department at 620-227-4545.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has provided recommendations to federal, state and local governments about who should be vaccinated first. Each state has discretion to use its own plan. The CDC recommends contacting local health departments for further information and throughout the High Plains region those departments have been busy. Health officials also urge people to be patient.
In Kansas, Phase 1, which started in late 2020, continued into late January, was designed to first inoculate of health care workers, residents or patients in long-term care, senior housing or long-term care–supported independent living or workers critical to pandemic response continuity.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has announced the state is now in Phase 2 and includes approximately 1 million residents, said Gov. Laura Kelly. Each county, through local health departments, will decide how to allocate their limited supply of the doses by population groups.
Phase 2 is for persons aged 65 and older, congregate settings and high-contact critical workers. Phase 2 is expected to last into March. Phase 3 is for those aged 16 to 64 with severe medical risks and other critical workers. The remaining phases are for those aged 16 to 64 with other medical risks and for the rest of the population age 16 and older and children (subject to further research on vaccine risks and effectiveness on youth). Phase 4 vaccines are expected to be available into late April or mid-May and the fifth and final phase, which includes youth, is scheduled for June.
Meat packing industry
Kansas meat-packers are eligible for the vaccine in Kansas’ Phase 2 as high-contact critical workers.
Tyson Foods, Inc., Springdale, Arkansas, is partnering with Matrix Medical Network, a clinical services company, to ensure the company’s U.S. team members are educated about and have access to the COVID-19 vaccines.
Matrix will collaborate with Tyson Foods’ health services team to deploy mobile health clinics and expert clinical staff to support vaccine communications, administration and counseling at Tyson Foods facilities began in early 2021 and continuing throughout the year.
“Providing vaccine education and accessibility is a critical part of our ongoing commitment to put the health and safety of our team members first,” said Dean Banks, president and CEO, Tyson Foods.
Because the availability of the vaccine will vary by state, the company is committed to a long-term strategy that ensures any team member who wants a vaccine will receive one. Vaccines will be administered at the earliest opportunity following guidance from health officials and in sufficient quantities to ensure effective scheduling and delivery. Tyson will strongly encourage employees to take the vaccination.
Kansas’ Phase 3 includes “other critical workers,” but it’s up to the KDHE to define who qualifies as a critical worker. KDHE in its information notes that dates of phases are dependent upon vaccine supply. Other High Plains states also indicate similar information.
In the meantime, people are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines that include wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet from others who don’t live with you, avoiding crowds and washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822.
