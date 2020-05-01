Oklahoma State University is helping Oklahoma ramp up its COVID-19 testing capability after procuring supplies sufficient to analyze approximately 10,000 COVID-19 test samples being taken by health care professionals across the state.
Through coordination with partners from the OSU Center for Health Sciences, the lab has been certified by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services to run the tests for COVID-19. In partnership with the Oklahoma State Department of Health, OSU’s certified diagnostic laboratory has the personnel and equipment to begin testing next week.
Individuals will need to get the initial swab administered by a medical professional. Health care providers will be notified by the OSDH next week regarding how to submit sample test samples.
Kenneth Sewell, vice president for research at OSU, said the university is uniquely prepared to take part in the statewide effort to accelerate testing.
