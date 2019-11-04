Corteva Agriscience recently announced that they would be working hand in hand with the National FFA Organization when it comes to providing the next generation of leaders.
For the past 60 years, the company has supported the FFA mission, and this year, the support continues to grow. This summer Corteva Agriscience donated a recurring gift of $20,000 for five years to help students in need receive the official FFA blue jacket. Through the Give the Gift of Blue program, students who may not otherwise be able to afford the iconic blue jacket can be nominated to receive their own jacket.
“Supporting FFA as they develop the leaders of tomorrow allows us to invest in our communities,” said Tony Klemm, Corteva Agriscience global portfolio leader–corn, and National FFA Sponsors’ Board member. “Working with the organization allows us to enable FFA members to continue to give back to their own communities.”
In addition to helping fund the Give the Gift of Blue program, Corteva Agriscience has also increased funding of the FFA mission, making the company a platinum sponsor of the student leader organization. They have supported the organization in many different ways—from state-specific grants to support for the National FFA Convention & Expo to supporting the New Century Farmer conference and much more.
“We are so appreciative of the support that Corteva Agriscience continues to give us,” said Molly Ball, president of the National FFA Foundation. “Along with supporting our vision of providing a future generation of leaders, they are also supporting our advisors and agriculture educators.”
The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to more than 700,000 student members who belong to one of the more than 8,600 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by more than 8 million alumni and supporters throughout the U.S.
