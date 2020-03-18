With the March 17 announcement by Gov. Laura Kelly that state agencies will reduce their offices to essential services for a limited time beginning March 23, the Kansas Department of Agriculture assures the Kansas agriculture industry that it will continue to provide support across the state for critical services in agriculture. The farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses of Kansas are an integral part of the economic backbone of the state. KDA works on a daily basis to support these stakeholders and this will continue during the upcoming break, while they also take steps to protect the health of KDA employees.
While some components of KDA’s programs will cut back their daily routines, the essential services that ensure a safe food supply, protect natural resources, promote public health and safety, protect animal health and provide consumer protection will continue from this agency. Many program areas are well equipped to work from home and will do so as needed to assist in the continuity of the Kansas agriculture industry.
KDA will continue to make every effort possible to communicate with stakeholders in a clear manner throughout this time period. Information about the state’s response to this emergency event can be found the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s COVID-19 Resource Center at www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.
