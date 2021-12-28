In the days since the devastating storms marched across Kentucky, more has been learned about the lives lost and forever changed. A better understanding has also been gained of what it will to take to rebuild and restore.
In addition to the donation of animal and pet feed and an on-campus drive for needed supplies, Alltech has launched an effort to raise funds through our Pearse Lyons ACE Foundation. This 501(c)3 nonprofit foundation has supported our team’s relief efforts from Haiti to Australia, and now will do so for our western Kentucky neighbors.
Alltech has committed at least $50,000 to western Kentucky relief and recovery. Consistent with the focus of the Pearse Lyons ACE Foundation philanthropic efforts, all funds raised will be dedicated to relief for small business owners and to the Kentucky Agriculture Relief Fund for those affected within the agricultural sector.
Alltech welcomes your support of these efforts. Donations to the Pearse Lyons ACE Foundation may be made online at https://donate.pearselyonsace.org/give/303168/#!/donation/checkout. Please put “Kentucky” in the comment field and select “Community Support” from the dropdown menu. If you prefer to donate by check, please make checks payable to the Pearse Lyons ACE Foundation and write “Kentucky” in the memo.
Checks may be mailed to: The Pearse Lyons ACE Foundation, c/o Heather Brockman, 3031 Catnip Hill Road, Nicholasville, KY 40356.
