Troy Gilmore

Troy Gilmore, associate professor of biological systems engineering, takes groundwater samples from the Loup River in Nebraska’s Sandhills in September 2018. (Photo courtesy of University of Nebraska-Lincoln.)

 Aaron Mittelstet

Groundwater levels have declined in most of Nebraska following multiple years of below-average precipitation, University of Nebraska-Lincoln scientists found in a new statewide analysis. About three-quarters of the 4,787 observation wells across the state experienced groundwater level declines during 2021-22.

The Conservation and Survey Division, the natural resource survey component of the School of Natural Resources, compiled the findings in its latest groundwater level report.

