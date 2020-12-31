Just before 2020 was concluded, Congress passed H.R. 133, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, to provide coronavirus relief and federal appropriations until Sept. 20, 2021. The package includes a number of priorities championed by Oklahoma Congressman Frank Lucas, aimed at benefiting individuals, families, business and agriculture.
One such program was introduced in July 2020 by Lucas and Minnesota Congressman Collin Peterson. The RAMP-UP Act, which established a grant program to help small meat producers make the necessary improvements to meet federal food safety standards and satisfy the meat production disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Lucas’ office, the Consolidated Appropriations Act includes an amended version of the RAMP-UP Act, establishing a $60 million grant program for small meat and poultry processors to upgrade operations in order to move to federal inspection or state inspection programs that allow for the sale of products across state lines.
Another inclusion in the Consolidated Appropriations Act is the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, which was previously put into action in May 2020. It created substantial disparities for cattle producers, particularly those who sold their animals after April 15. The Consolidated Appropriations Act contains a provision that provides an inventory top-up payment to cattle producers to address a portion of the gap in support provided by both CFAP 1 and 2 to producers who sold cattle before and after April 15.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially difficult for rural hospitals, which serve much of the agricultural population. The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services authorized the Rural Community Hospital Demonstration Program, which allows hospitals to receive higher inpatient reimbursements from Medicare, which is critical to keep rural hospitals serving patients.
The Consolidated Appropriations Act includes similar language to the Rural Community Hospital Demonstration Extension Act, which should provide flexibility for rural health care facilities through the pandemic. In addition, the Consolidated Appropriations Act reauthorized the Health Center Fund, which provides an additional three years of funding for community health centers. It also provided $1.7 billion in funding for medical centers that are often medically underserved in rural and urban communities.
Lacey Newlin can be reached at 620-227-1871 or lnewlin@hpj.com.
