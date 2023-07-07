cover_crop_seeder_in_corn1.jpg

Cover crop seeder in standing corn (Iowa State Extension)

Crop farmers and anyone involved with on-farm conservation practices will get an in-person demonstration of some of the latest conservation efforts happening in Iowa during a special field day Aug. 3 near Ames.

Agronomists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are partnering with Cargill to hold a half-day event at Iowa State’s Agricultural Engineering and Agronomy Research Farm, located between Ames and Boone.

