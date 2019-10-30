Concord, Wahpeton, North Dakota, now offers the NT30SD and NT30HD models of its NT30 Disc Drill with integral tank. The new models offer an improved air distribution system and a simplified design for easier calibration and clean out. These updates, in addition to the product’s existing features, help make the NT30SD and NT30HD ideal alternatives to box drills and an excellent air drill solution for producers who have needs including narrow transport, smaller acreage and cover crop seeding. With the improved air distribution system on the NT30 models, hoses are directly connected to the air distribution joint, allowing maximum airflow, gentler seed and fertilizer handling, and easier maintenance. The streamlined design also offers easier access to the meters for simplified calibration and clean out. The integral tank can be emptied into a seed box placed at the front of the unit. The integral tank on the new models offers an industry-leading capacity of 175 bushels divided 60/40 into two compartments of 105 bushels in the front compartment and 70 bushels in the rear. It includes multiple product level sensors for closely monitoring the amount of seed or fertilizer remaining. The NT30SD model includes Concord’s single disc openers with 6-inch or 9-inch paired row spacing. Optional mid-row banders are available to maximize fertilizer efficiency by placing dry, liquid, or NH3 fertilizer 3 inches from each row and up to 1.5 inches below the seed, a capability unmatched by any competitive drill. The NT30HD features the newly available double disc Heads-Up Opener, which has been field proven on AGCO’s Sunflower grain drills for years. The NT30SD and NT30HD are available in 30 feet working widths and fold to a transport width of only 11 feet 6 inches for safe towing on narrow roadways. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.concordseeding.com.
