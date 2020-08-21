Concord, Wahpeton, North Dakota, has expanded the size offering of its Precision Shank Drill lineup for the 2021 model year. A 39-foot model will now be available, in addition to its 51-foot and 61-foot counterparts. The smaller size now offers an opportunity to realize the benefits of the revolutionary PSD at a lower horsepower requirement. The Precision Shank Drill was first introduced in 2017 after years of testing and development. It was developed with speed and efficiency in mind. The combination of cutting coulters, disc levelers and wide pneumatic packer tires allow the producer to travel at speeds of up to 8 miles per hour while still maintaining an extremely smooth field finish. This makes a 39-foot PSD just as productive as a 70-foot competitive unit at the recommended 4 to 5 mph, but without the extra maintenance and complication of a larger unit. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.concordseeding.com.
