SaraWyantCMYK

Supply chains that move major farm inputs and commodities have still not fully recovered from pandemic-related slowdowns and employee shortages. But the already tense situation would have worsened if the nation’s railroads shut down.

That’s why the prospect of a national railroad worker strike had set off alarm bells with farm groups and all along agribusiness supply chains, with members of Congress and the White House all trying to intervene.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.