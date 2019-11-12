Nov. 12 marks the 100th anniversary of the American Farm Bureau Federation. House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson of Minnesota and Ranking Member K. Michael Conaway of Texas released the following statements congratulating AFBF on this accomplishment and their century of dedication to farmers, ranchers and rural America:
“The American Farm Bureau Federation has a longstanding tradition of advocacy on behalf of agriculture and rural America,” Chairman Peterson said. “Their organization, founded by a grassroots movement, assures the voices of America’s farmers, ranchers and rural communities are heard in legislative matters in local and state governments, as well as in Washington, D.C. Because of AFBF’s dedication to being vocal and reliable advocates for the agriculture community, we have introduced H. Res. 45 congratulating AFBF on a century of work on behalf of rural America.”
“For 100 years, the American Farm Bureau Federation has been an unwavering voice and source of support for rural America,” Ranking Member Conaway added. “I had the pleasure of working closely with Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall as we crafted the 2018 Farm Bill, and I could not be more grateful for the Farm Bureau’s lasting commitment to serving America’s farm and ranch families. Congratulations to all the men and women of the Farm Bureau, past, present, and future, on this remarkable milestone.”
