Petsense, a small-box pet specialty retailer and wholly owned subsidiary of Tractor Supply Company, Brentwood, Tennessee, has announced it will now sell 4health premium pet food as part of its quality product lineup. The 4health brand is available exclusively at Tractor Supply and Petsense locations, online at TractorSupply.com, or through buy online and pickup in-store at Petsense.com.
“At Petsense, we love our customers’ pets like our own, so we strive to provide them with the very best, whether it’s trusted advice, expert services, or quality products. We are excited to now have the opportunity to offer 4health pet food as part of that commitment,” said Matthew Rubin, senior vice president and general manager of Petsense. “The 4health brand is specially designed to deliver optimal nutrition for optimal health at an everyday great price, garnering hundreds of thousands of fans nationwide. We know that once our customers give it a try, that number will only grow.”
The 4health Premium Dog Food and Premium Cat Food are formulated to the unique needs of every pet, from life stage and activity level to food sensitivities and nutritional needs. Each variety is made with quality ingredients that include wholesome grains, real meat, probiotics for digestive support, and omega fatty acid for a healthy skin and coat, and are free from artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, or fillers. Plus, they include protein and fat levels selected to help pets maintain a healthy, lean body condition.
Effective immediately, 4health is available at all Petsense locations. Petsense stores currently offer 28 varieties of 4health dog food for all breeds and activity levels, ranging from puppy to adult, and 12 varieties of 4health cat food for all life stages and a variety of dietary needs.
For more information on 4health or to find the nearest Petsense location, see a representative or visit https://www.petsense.com/pages/4health.
