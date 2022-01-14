Ralco on Dec. 14, 2021, opened a 37,500-square-foot distribution center along Highway 23 in Marshall, Minnesota. The expansion provides more capacity and efficiency for the future of the company in the Marshall community.
The new distribution center helps consolidate two Ralco properties into one. Previously, Ralco’s distribution center was located on Lake Road. The new building was constructed to merge the distribution center with the existing Ralco East Complex on Highway 23, allowing more space for employee offices and product containment all in one location.
“While the locations don’t seem far apart, Ralco trucks transfer 10 to 20 loads per day between Ralco’s East Complex and the old distribution center on Lake Road,” said Dave Einerson, logistics manager for Ralco. “The elimination of those loads will save us valuable time and make us more efficient for our customers.”
The distribution center will be able to hold 100 truckloads of product and includes six loading docks versus the previous capacity of 80 truckloads and four docks. “The additional loading space will make us much less congested during peak loading and unloading times,” said Einerson. “Even better, trucks can get loaded and drive directly onto Highway 23 to start their transit.”
This distribution center announcement follows Ralco’s recent groundbreaking for both a new office location in downtown Marshall and a new research farm north of Marshall.
“If you think about it, Ralco’s first distribution center was my grandpa Bob’s two-stall garage on Second and James Street in Marshall and now we’ve grown to 37,500 square feet,” said Brian Knochenmus, president and CEO of Ralco. “The recent groundbreakings and spaces we’re creating for our people to work and innovate will help expand natural solutions for our customers for the next 50 years.”
Ralco is a third-generation family-owned multinational company with distribution in more than 40 countries. Ralco is a leading global provider of natural solutions that maximize nutrient conversion in both plants and animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.