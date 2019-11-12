GeoSpace Labs, Lakeland, Florida, provides transporters of agricultural commodities with the recent AG ELD app upgrade. The app not only provides the same features as the corporate pay-to-play tools but also provides easy to use, powerful patent-pending capabilities specific for agricultural carriers.
Additionally, the AG ELD provides drivers cost savings as it is hundreds of dollars less per year than comparable yet non-agricultural specific tools, providing a return on investment in as short as a few months. The Geowiz ELD was introduced in the market in 2014 by GeoSpace Labs, and has grown to over 30,000 users across its core and specialized systems.
“Many agriculture drivers and carriers are switching over to our ag-friendly ELD when their contracts come due with a current provider, or when they switch from AOBRD to ELD, or when they just get tired of using a big corporate pay-toplay system and having to use work arounds to manually track their AG exemptions, or explain to an officer at roadside how it is really all OK even though the ELD is saying something different,” said David Lady, GeoSpace Labs CEO.
The newest version incorporates the evolution on usability and reliability from five years of field usage, and benefits from an extensive driver feedback project conducted in Q2 of 2019 where hundreds of drivers provided direct feedback with new feature requests, tweaks, rule interpretations and usability.
For more information, call 877-443-6949 or visit https://geospacelabs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.