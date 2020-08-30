Twenty years ago, on May 20, 2000, the first Krone BiG X forage harvester—featuring 540 horsepower—rolled off the assembly line at the Krone factory in Spelle, Germany. Four years later, the first Krone BiG X forage harvester arrived in North America, purchased by Colin Robson of Lake Arthur, New Mexico.
Since its launch, Krone has expanded the BiG X line of models to range from the BiG X 480 (460hp) to the flagship BiG X 1180 (1112hp), and has sold more than 5,300 BiG X choppers worldwide. Over the past 20 years, the Krone BiG X has delivered dependable chopping power and high-quality forage.
The BiG X, which includes the EasyFlow grass pick-up and EasyCollect corn head, can credit its innovative design to the feedback of custom harvesters and hay and forage growers around the world, which indicated a decline in the popularity of forage wagons and trailed foragers. The input led to a design concept that offered audiences something bigger than products from other manufacturers: a higher horsepower engine, plus corn headers with 8-, 10-, and 12-row options (when 6 was the norm), and a host of innovative electronic features.
The BiG X was destined for success in the field thanks to its six feed rollers, wider crop flow from feed rollers to the spout, on-the-go adjustable chop length, header/forward speed sync, automatic spout mirror, and a 25 miles per hour road speed.
Krone’s BiG X has achieved high throughputs, low fuel consumption and consistent chop lengths that lead to higher forage quality.
