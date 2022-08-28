Fecon-Power-1536x216.jpg

Fecon, Lebanon, Ohio, has announced the addition of Power Equipment Company as a new stocking distributor for the full lineup of Fecon mulching tractors, forestry mulchers, and attachments in Arkansas.

Power Equipment has eight locations in Knoxville, Nashville, Kingsport, Chattanooga, and Memphis, Tennessee, Tupelo, Mississippi, and Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas. In addition to new machinery sales, Power Equipment also provides rentals and has extensive parts and service capabilities in each location.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.