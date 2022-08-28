Fecon, Lebanon, Ohio, has announced the addition of Power Equipment Company as a new stocking distributor for the full lineup of Fecon mulching tractors, forestry mulchers, and attachments in Arkansas.
Power Equipment has eight locations in Knoxville, Nashville, Kingsport, Chattanooga, and Memphis, Tennessee, Tupelo, Mississippi, and Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas. In addition to new machinery sales, Power Equipment also provides rentals and has extensive parts and service capabilities in each location.
“Power Equipment is very well known and respected within their territory, and we’re pleased to expand their presence within the Fecon family,” says Mark Middendorf, Fecon executive vice president. “Each of their branches is committed to customer success so we know that our Arkansas customers will be well cared for.”
“Our customers look to Power Equipment for world class equipment, so Fecon premium mulching tractors and forestry mulching products are a natural addition to our equipment lineup,” said Power Equipment President Andy Moon. “We’re excited to bring this proven technology to customers in our expanded territory.”
