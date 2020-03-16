Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, Collierville, Tennessee, has introduced Resurge, a low-dust humic granule tailor-made for precision agriculture and broadcast applications with fertilizer. Resurge helps growers maximize their soil-applied nutrient investment with the highest-quality humic ore source available.
Resurge overcomes the limitations of conventional humic products to improve soil health in a variety of production agriculture and specialty applications.
Humic substances are proven to improve efficiency and strengthen plant growth by preventing tie-up and releasing soil-bound nutrients. Many humic granule products have been known to produce excess dust, mixing problems and inconsistent distribution. These handling application issues have limited the widespread use of humic products in the past.
Resurge is designed with a uniform shape and size for even distribution in the fertilizer blend and across the acre. The consistent sizing ensures better flowability through fertilizer equipment and improves compatibility with all types of dry fertilizers, including urea. Resurge can be applied by broadcast, air broadcast, air seeder and banded applications with low dust. It breaks down quickly in the soil and holds nutrients in the root zone longer.
The result is an energized environment that delivers stronger in-season crop results and improves yield potential.
For more information, see a representative or visit www.helenaagri.com.
