Nufarm Americas Inc., Morrisville, North Carolina, has launched Longbow EC. Longbow EC is the latest in Nufarm’s versatile portfolio of herbicides and harvest aids, helping growers achieve cleaner crops at harvest time and providing weed management by controlling more than 60 broadleaf weed species, such as various pigweeds, lambsquarters and waterhemp.
“Carfentrazone-ethyl, the active ingredient in Longbow EC, has been a mainstay in grower’s agronomic plans for decades, providing a multi-faceted tool that can be used as both a broadleaf herbicide and defoliant,” said Chris Bowley, Nufarm customer and brand marketing manager. “Nufarm is pleased to now provide channel partners and their customers with a choice in source of carfentrazone.”
Ready to supply for the season’s defoliation needs, Longbow EC is the latest addition to Nufarm’s growing lineup of solutions for challenges facing growers in the yield-critical “Harvest to Canopy” window.
As well as having utility as an excellent defoliant and harvest aid, Longbow EC’s low-use rate as a herbicide makes it an economical and flexible tank mix partner with most burndown, non-selective herbicide products. Longbow EC is labeled for use in more than 40 crops, including cotton, corn, soybeans, peanuts, sorghum and sugarcane.
For more information, see a representative or visit www.nufarm.com/uscrop.
