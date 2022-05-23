AGCO, Duluth, Georgia, a global manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced it has acquired JCA Industries, Inc., d/b/a JCA Technologies, a leader in the development of autonomous software for agricultural machines, implement controls and electronic system components.
JCA, based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, specializes in the design of electronic systems and software development to automate and control agricultural equipment. JCA’s path planning, sensor fusion, and remote-control software products are used today by original equipment manufacturers. In addition, JCA has been serving some of the world’s leading agriculture equipment manufacturers as a provider for electronic designs and software for autonomous machine development.
“The purchase of JCA is another important addition to our precision agriculture capabilities,” stated Eric Hansotia, AGCO’s chairman, president and CEO. “JCA is one of the most advanced developers of autonomous machine technologies for off-road OEMs, and this acquisition will accelerate AGCO’s delivery of machine automation and autonomous systems that improve farmer productivity.”
An acquisition price was not announced.
