Continuing a longtime commitment to the recruitment and appreciation of military veteran AGI SureTrack will honor veterans with a dinner at the National Agriculture Hall of Bonner Springs, Kansas, on Nov. 14.
The event will also provide a screening of “Silos” based on a real-life farm tragedy, the film depicts the dangers of grain entrapment. Additional tickets for the screening event will also be available for purchase to the public.
A partnership between the National Agriculture Hall of Fame, Kansas, Farmer Veteran Coalition and event sponsor AGI SureTrack, the evening will host veterans from all branches of military service to share career opportunities within the AGI SureTrack team through the newly launched “We Hire Heroes” recruiting program. The appreciation dinner will be served in the Hall of Fame gallery at 6 p.m. and will be invitation only, and will offer beef from local veteran-owned, KC Cattle Company.
Following the appreciation dinner, veterans and screening ticket holders will view the “Silo” film in the historic Ag Hall of Fame theater. A Kansas Farmer Veteran Coalition member produced popcorn that will be provided before the film as well as a honey tastings.
Seating is limited. Tickets for the screening of “Silo” may be purchased on the Ag Hall of Fame website at www.aghalloffame.com or 913-721-1075.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.