GoBob Pipe and Steel, is continuing its long-time tradition of giving back when it donated posts to the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture for a feedlot rebuilding project.
Alan Taylor, assistant professor at the University of Nebraska, emailed a request for a GoBob dealer close to the university so it could purchase posts the company sells. GoBob heeded the call and offered to donate the posts to the school.
GoBob Pipe and Steel’s philosophy is to make contributions that can help future farmers and ranchers. Robert Studebaker, managing member of GoBob Pipe and Steel, has always felt that giving back to the agricultural industry and community is important to continue the development of the independent cattle producers and their families. Contributions have included for seminars, scholarships, sponsorships and donations for charity.
The company has helped local, county and state cattle producer associations in Oklahoma and surrounding states. GoBob has provided products and monetary donations to help the Pawnee County Cattlewomen’s Association and in the last few years the Cattlewomen’s Association has offered scholarships to a local female, graduating senior who will be majoring in an agriculture-related field at an accredited college or career technical school and this year GoBob donated a hay feeder as part of a fundraising event.
Derek Pfeifer, a recent scholarship recipient, had this to say about GoBob’s generosity.
“I would like to thank you for generous contribution through the Kansas Cattlemen’s Association Scholarship for me and my future educational plans. I live on a three-generation farm, just outside of Ellis, Kansas. I spend much of my time working on the farm and working with my 4-H projects. Through showing beef cattle and working on the farm I have found a passion in the agriculture industry.”
Pfeifer used the scholarship to attend Fort Hays State University and pursue a degree in animal science with a plan to return to the family farm after college.
“Your generosity means a lot to me because I feel like you see potential in me to make a difference in the agricultural industry.”
GoBob has also sponsored educational seminars throughout Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kansas. Blending the expertise of Curt Pate, Tom Noffsinger and Temple Grandin with GoBob cattle working equipment, the Oklahoma State University Extension Service provides free seminars on the importance of low-stress cattle handling.
