Lindsay Corporation, Omaha, Nebraska, a global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, and Nutrien Ag Solutions, the retail division of Nutrien Ltd., a leading provider of crop inputs and services, have announced a partnership that will enable Nutrien Ag Solutions crop consultants to leverage Lindsay’s remote irrigation management and scheduling platform to supplement Nutrien Ag Solutions’ offerings.
Through this partnership, Lindsay and Nutrien Ag Solutions will also automate the transfer of as-applied data from Lindsay’s FieldNET Advisor to the Nutrien Ag Solutions digital platform to strengthen growers’ ability to optimize water application amount and timing at every point throughout their fields.
Nutrien Ag Solutions provides crop input products and services that help growers make informed agronomic decisions. This collaboration means that Nutrien Ag Solutions can now add Lindsay’s FieldNET Advisor to its digital and agronomic offerings, enabling growers to better streamline water usage as part of their overall field management plan. The Nutrien Ag Solutions digital platform leverages deep agronomic data science and technology to solve real world problems for growers.
“Because growers depend on us to deliver solutions that optimize outcomes in the most sustainable way, we are committed to finding industry partners that share our mission of applying the best science and technology towards complex agricultural issues,” said Sol Goldfarb, vice president, digital strategy, at Nutrien Ag Solutions.
FieldNET Advisor, a solution available through Lindsay’s FieldNET remote irrigation monitoring and control platform, is the world’s first cloud-based irrigation scheduling tool that delivers automated, daily irrigation recommendations, helping growers decide precisely when, where and how much to irrigate.
“This collaboration will demonstrate the utility and effectiveness of FieldNET Advisor not only at the individual grower level, but also for the ag retail business,” said B rian Magnussson, vice president of technology and innovation at Lindsay.
The data connection between the Nutrien Ag Solutions digital platform and Lindsay’s FieldNET Advisor will save growers time by streamlining data collection and entry and will further improve the precision of the resulting crop zones, agronomic models and variable rate prescriptions. This data connection is expected to be available this year.
