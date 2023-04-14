Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
A Kansas State University program that supports local governments and volunteers in making their communities better places to live and work is re-focusing its efforts.
Jaime Menon, co-coordinator of the program formerly known as Kansas PRIDE, said the group’s new name is Kansas Community Empowerment, which better reflects its “service model and relevancy.”
Menon said the change was made following the results of a statewide survey.
“Communities responded indicating their appreciation for the program, the educational opportunities it provides, and their feeling of empowerment to get things done locally,” Menon said.
At the core of the Kansas Community Empowerment mission is that communities identify what they would like to preserve, create or improve for their future. Then, according to Menon, working with the resources of K-State Research and Extension and the Kansas Department of Commerce, community volunteers pull together to create their ideal community future.
In the past, participating communities were marked by signs indicating their inclusion as a Kansas Pride Community; in the future, those signs will indicate their involvement in the Kansas Community Empowerment program.
“The Kansas PRIDE name will continue to exist in the form of our non-profit Board of Directors, Kansas PRIDE, Inc.,” Menon said. “This organization acts as the program’s steering committee, raises and distributes funds for community grants, provides recognition opportunities, and evaluates program needs.
She added that communities currently in the program do not need to implement immediate changes in their local efforts.
“Local community groups have always had the option to call themselves whatever they feel fits best in their effort to succeed,” Menon said. “All local organizations can remain as is and participate in the Kansas Community Empowerment program.”
In addition to K-State Research and Extension and the Kansas Department of Commerce, the Kansas Community Empowerment program is a partnership with the Kansas Masons and the non-profit Kansas PRIDE board.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.