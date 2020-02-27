The trade show at Commodity Classic is a sight to see, and the 2020 event in San Antonio, Texas, proved to be no different. Committee members from each of the five groups who host the event welcomed attendees at the opening ceremony, Feb. 27.
Representatives from the National Corn Growers Association, American Soybean Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Sorghum Producers and Association of Equipment Manufacturers have hosted the event for more than two decades. At the time of the trade show opening, official registration was 8,931, with roughly half of the attendees farmers.
Bob Bowman from NCGA, co-chair of the Classic committee, invited attendees to the NCGA booth for interactive presentations and learning opportunities. One such event will be about atrazine.
“This is important and a chance to urge the EPA to use sound science in the review of atrazine,” Bowman said. “We’ve got some exciting surprises planned throughout the event. I hope you all enjoy this year’s Commodity Classic.”
Past Chairman of the National Sorghum Producers Don Bloss thanked attendees for being in attendance and hopes they have an enjoyable time.
“Producers, as you know, are facing the challenging times,” Bloss said. “We must all band together to be able to survive. Commodity Classic is a tremendous avenue to do this. We have some very good sessions for you.”
Bloss said the trade show is one of the largest in the country, and he encouraged attendees to spend a lot of time in the trade show, visiting with vendors, taking notes and photos.
“Hopefully the ideas and technologies that you see here, you'll be able to take home and incorporate into your operation,” he said. “And hopefully those new techniques and ideas will make your operation a little bit more efficient and more profitable, which is the name of the game.”
Curt Blades, senior vice president, agricultural services, with AEM, agreed. AEM represents those who manufacture off-road equipment for agriculture, forestry, construction, mining and utility.
“We're honored to be partners with Commodity Classic for the for the last few years and as you all visit the trade show and see some of the great technology [I] encourage you to take a look at that because this is the type of investment that our members are making into the farm economy to make sure that it's more efficient, more sustainable and really providing a better bottom line for the farmers that are attending Commodity Classic.”
Blades encouraged those at the show to visit and ask a lot of questions and see some of the new equipment that is being debuted or on display.
Jim Carroll, United Soybean Board director chair, also encouraged attendees to take advantage of the opportunities Commodity Classic provides, especially since 2019 was challenging.
“I know that all of you that farm out there, this past year has been a real challenge,” Carroll said.
He hopes Classic attendees leave more optimistic about the future of agriculture than they were when they came. He encouraged them to think about tomorrow and even 10 years from now.
“We try to keep our heads up, keep an eye on the horizon,” Carroll said. “That's the way it's always been in our industry. We're always looking to better our farms and better everything. The future starts with us. We're really excited about it.”
Dave Milligan, a farmer from Michigan and soon to be president of the NAWG, hopes attendees take advantage of the learning session opportunities.
“We certainly enjoy the camaraderie we have with fellow farmers and fellow agribusinessmen,” Milligan said.
Commodity Classic runs through Feb. 29 in San Antonio, Texas. Watch for more coverage at www.hpj.com.
Kylene Scott can be reached at 620-227-1804 or kscott@hpj.com.
