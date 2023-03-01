A public comment period on rodenticide changes proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency ended Feb. 13.
The affected rodenticides as described in the Proposed Interim Decision document include Acute Rodenticides (bromethalin and cholecalciferol), Anticoagulant Rodenticides (chlorophacinone, diphacinone, warfarin, brodifacoum, bromadiolone, difenacoum, and difethialone), and zinc phosphide.
• The reclassification of all rodenticides to Restricted Use Pesticides; and
• cancellation of spot or scatter and broadcast applications in rangeland, pasture, fallow land, and in cropped areas including orchards, groves, vineyards and alfalfa.
For above-ground applications, the changes would include the following:
• Rodenticide applications cannot be made directly to the food or feed crops;
• can only be made during the non-growth (dormant) period of the crop;
• may only be made using tamper-resistant bait stations at these use sites; and
• require one year harvest interval for applications made to non-bearing crops.
The proposed changes, if made final, would also require new personal protective equipment, including an APF10 half-face elastomeric respirator for loose bait formulations such as grain baits or pellets, and chemical-resistant gloves at least 14 millimeters thick.
A coalition of industries concerned about the proposed changes, including ag retailers, sponsored a website Rodenticide Task Force—responsiblerodenticides.org—claiming the changes are the most significant in 15 years.
