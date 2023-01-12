1920_redtractorandcombine-2.jpg

Courtesy photo.

Red tractor and combine harvester sales finished 2022 with healthy gains in unit sales while ag tractors finished the year below 2021 levels in both the U.S. and Canada, according to the latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Total U.S. ag tractor unit sales fell for both the month of December as well as the year as a whole compared to 2021, with the sub-40hp segment leading losses in both timeframes, losing 26.7% for the month and 19.3% for calendar 2022. U.S. self-propelled combine sales, however, grew 16.3% on the month, finishing the year up 15.8 percent. Only one other segment grew for the year, 100+hp units, finished the year up 11.3 % despite losing 2.7% for the month of December. Total farm tractor sales in the U.S. for the year fell 14.8% versus 2021.

