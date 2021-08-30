Former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer, who was diagnosed with cancer, has ended his bid to seek the Republican nomination for governor in 2022.
“While I have focused my life on helping others, for the next few weeks, I am going to focus on my patients and fighting for my health,” Colyer said in a news release sent to supporters on Aug. 30. Colyer is a doctor. “I was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer like my father and grandfather. And after the treatment, I am confident in a full recovery.”
As part of his announcement Colyer said he was going to give “my full support for Derek Schmidt.” Schmidt is Kansas attorney general who is seeking the 2022 Republican nomination for governor. The winner of the August 2022 primary is expected to face incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat who was first elected in 2018. Colyer was lieutenant governor under former Gov. Sam Brownback. When Brownback resigned in 2018 to serve former President Donald Trump as United States Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, Colyer became governor.
Colyer was defeated in a close race with Kris Kobach for the GOP nomination in August 2018.
“While some days it seems like the challenges we face are so daunting, we must continue to work towards new solutions. What I have seen throughout my time in public service and this campaign is that there are more of us than you realize. In every community in this state, there are folks standing up and fighting for our values, for our state, and for Kansas’ future generations. Our best days are ahead of us. So don’t retreat. Stay involved, just like I’m going to, because our great country, our great state, and our great people are worth fighting for,” Colyer said.
"Jeff Colyer is a longtime friend who has led an exemplary life of service. Jennifer and I wish Jeff all the best in overcoming his current health challenges, and we will keep Jeff, Ruth and their family in our thoughts and prayers and ask all Kansans to do the same,” Schmidt said. “As for the governor's race, I welcome and appreciate Gov. Colyer's endorsement and agree that now is the time to come together to elect a Republican governor for Kansas next year."
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
