The Golden Plains Area Extension has a new area program called the Colorado Beekeeper Mentorship Program. The Colorado Beekeeper Mentorship Program is for beekeepers and aspiring beekeepers from beginning to advanced. Coming this fall, we are hosting the program for the second time this year. The program starts Sept. 9 and runs through Oct. 9. Most of the dates fall on Mondays and Wednesdays in the evenings starting at 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with one Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12:30 pm.
The program is seven weeks of training covering bee management from winter, spring, summer and fall, beekeeping equipment, hive preparation, feeding bees, pathogens and parasites of honey bees and other related topics. After the training, participants give back in volunteer time on mentoring other beekeepers and answering beekeeping questions and giving advice on beekeeping issues. There is a minimum of 30 hours volunteer time given to the area for the first year which helps to keep the cost of the program affordable.
Not everyone needs to become a Colorado Beekeeper Mentor. You can take the course and not serve any volunteer time, but the cost will be higher. Those who do volunteer are also required to do some continuing education to retain their status in the Beekeeping Mentorship Program. There are many educational opportunities throughout the year to gain continuing education.
For further details, please contact Linda Langelo at the Sedgwick County Extension Office at 970-474-3479 or by email at linda.langelo@colostate.edu.
