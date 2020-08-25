As part this year’s reimagined Colorado State Fair, several virtual competitions will be offered to keep the spirit of the State Fair alive and encourage fun, creative competition and involvement from participants across Colorado.
All contests are free to enter and there are no physical or in-person components to the competitions. Winners will be chosen by a line-up of celebrity judges and announced on the Colorado State Fair website and on the State Fair’s Facebook and Instagram sites.
Big R Stores is sponsoring a pet photo competition. As long as the photo highlights your pet, we want to see it.
The Colorado Lottery is sponsoring a great outdoors photo contest. Help celebrate the gorgeous, colorful state of Colorado by sharing your digital photos.
You can also submit a digital photo of your garden arrangement. It must include five to 10 different types of vegetables, fruits, herbs and flowers arranged in a basket or other creative vessel for display.
Do you have a special talent you want to share with Colorado and the world? Submit a video up to 90 seconds in length of you showcasing your talent. This could be a musical act, comedy, dance, or anything else you are eager to share.
Visit the Colorado State Fair website at www.coloradostatefair.com/p/general-information/faqs-reimagined-fair for contest and award details. Contact Trisha Fenandez, general entry and fine arts coordinator, at 719-240-0607 with questions.
The 2020 Colorado State Fair will take place Aug. 28 to Sept. 7. Additionally, visit the Colorado State Fair website, Facebook page @colostatefair, or call 719-561-8484 for the latest updates and information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.