The Colorado State Fair has concluded a successfully reimagined 2020 season, thanks to the dedication and cooperation of thousands of on-site and virtual participants, volunteers, staff, local and state public health agencies, sponsors and community supporters.
Colorado’s State Fair was one of only 15 state fairs nationwide that took place in some form this year. Despite the unprecedented current health crisis, the spirit of the State Fair was kept alive this season, in large part because of innovative collaboration and the formation of new partnerships.
“We are grateful for the expertise, enthusiasm and creativity of the many organizations who worked together to make the 2020 Colorado State Fair a reality, including the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Pueblo County Public Health and Environment, CSU Extension and 4-H staff, Colorado FFA, Colorado State Fair Fiesta Committee, Colorado Department of Agriculture, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and many others,” said Scott Stoller, general manager. “Their support, and the support of our community and those in Colorado counties statewide has been incredible.”
