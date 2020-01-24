After being alerted to a fraudulent website claiming to sell Colorado fishing licenses, Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges people to be wary of third party sites offering deals on CPW products. CPW’s online shop and hundreds of license sales agents across the state are the easiest, most secure and best-priced methods of purchasing fishing licenses.
There is no guarantee that licenses purchased through third party sites will be legitimate products recognized by CPW or that they will ever be delivered to the purchaser. Additionally, fraudulent sites often sell licenses at a significantly marked up price. Fraudulent sites have sold a resident Colorado fishing license for as much as $134, which is nearly $100 more than a valid resident license actually costs.
The agency’s official product purchasing website is cpwshop.com, which is a secure method of purchasing all CPW products online, including fishing licenses. Fraudulent sites may use or sell personal information from the purchaser, including social security or credit card information. The best way to ensure that private data is not maliciously collected from a third party site is to avoid such sites altogether.
Starting March 1, CPW will be selling 2020 13-month fishing licenses. Customers will be able to purchase these valid licenses at cpwshop.com, at a CPW park or office, or from an authorized Colorado sales agent in person.
If you have questions about purchasing a license at cpwshop.com, our Call Center can assist you at 303-297-1192, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MST (except state holidays). To find an authorized sales agent near you, visit www.cpwshop.com/issuerlist.page.
