Right to repair movement builds steam
(Photo by Craig Chandler, University Communication.)

This week was a big one for the Right to Repair movement. With final passage and expected signage of the bill by Colorado Governor Jared Polis, Colorado will become the first state in the nation to put the Right to Repair into law.

Major farm equipment manufacturers have been refusing to make the software tools necessary to repair modern tractors, combines, and other farm equipment fully available to farmers and independent mechanics. This leaves farmers no choice but to take their broken equipment to licensed dealerships, which has led to repair delays and inflated repair costs.

