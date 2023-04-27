As Colorado legislators finalize the content of the state budget, the Colorado Department of Agriculture is praising lawmakers for their support of Gov. Jared Polis’s key budget requests that support agricultural communities across our state through passage of the state’s Long Bill.
Included in the Long Bill is funding for at least four new agency staff, including an agricultural water advisor, a biocontrol specialist, a Western Slope-based Bureau of Animal Protection investigator, and a climate marketing specialist to promote Colorado’s leadership in resilience efforts such as soil health.
