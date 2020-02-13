Michele Payn will highlight the 2020 Governors Forum on Colorado Agriculture, keying in on Celebrating Agriculture.
Through her company, Cause Matter Corp., Payn connects the people, stories, and science of farm and food. She also seeks to bring clarity and common sense to nutrition, health, and agriculture. An internationally award-winning author, podcaster, and public speaker, Payne shares her passion, heart, and firsthand agricultural experience with audiences across the country.
Hosted by the Colorado Agriculture Leadership Program, this year’s Governor’s Ag Forum features a full program of dynamic speakers, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities. Stay tuned for upcoming information on featured speakers and program topics.
To register, please visit www.governorsagforum.com.
